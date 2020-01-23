What you need to know to keep yourself healthy as flu season continues

We are in the middle of flu season and so far this year there have been three confirmed flu related deaths in Erie County.

There have been over 500 confirmed cases of flu in Erie County, however, that number could be much higher, because many people don’t get tested.

In the last three weeks alone, there have been over 100 reported cases in Erie County.

“We know that we are at the peak of our season. It is not a concern as far as the total number of cases, its not an unusually high season as far as total numbers that we’re seeing in Erie County,” said Charlotte Berringer, Erie County Department of Health.

Two of those deaths were people that were 65 years and older. Berringer says babies under six months are also very vulnerable to getting the flu.

“Vaccines cannot be given until an infant reaches six months, so for those babies under six months we can’t protect them. They are really the most vulnerable,” said Berringer.

Also, anyone with chronic respiratory disease, including COPD and asthma are more vulnerable too.

“Even though the vaccine may not be as effective this year against that particular sub type of influenza B that is going around, its still worth getting it because there is some protection. It’s just not as good as it would usually be,” said Dr. Anthony Ignoceheck, Community Health Net.

Health officials give some advice on how to keep you safe from the flu, one of those is using a tissue. The other is to practice good hand washing.

“Good hand washing, when people are coughing public, they should try to cover their mouth with a tissue.” Ignoceheck said.

Symptoms of the flu include: