What’s next for Erie Coke weeks after closing its doors

It’s been weeks since Erie Coke closed its doors for good, but many people are still wondering what’s next. Today, area stakeholders and leaders meet for an update on what is expected to happen.

Today’s update focused on the cleanup of the property. The Department of Environmental Protection says they have a plan in place for the cleanup of the plant.

Environmental regulators say that the next step is a time frame for solid material removal. Erie Coke has 90 days to remove hazardous materials, and one year to remove residual waste and the coke ovens have been shut down.

“Erie Coke is now focused on removing the wastewater from the property they have had their deal in place with the city to continue to do that.” said Tom Decker, of the DEP

They should be finished by the end of the month.

“Anything that Erie Coke desires to do there in the future, DEP has to be informed.” said Gary Horton, community activist.

Then, they will move to getting rid of solid waste on the property. Even though the doors are closed at Erie Coke one stakeholder says he has a vision for what we wants to see in the future here.

“Well, I want to become a community asset at some point I want it to become something that can be utilized so that the whole community can enjoy that is additive and productive to our community as we continue to move forward.” said Art Leopold, community activist.

But, for the long term, DEP is still trying to determine what will happen to the site.