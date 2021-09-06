What’s on sale in Erie for Labor Day?

Erie Apparel: 15 percent off all purchases on Labor Day until midnight.

Harbor Freight: Having “Huge Labor Day Sale” while supplies last.

Home Depot: Offering “Savings in Ever Aisle” for Labor Day.

Lowe’s: Various items are on sale for the holiday and many of their online deals have free delivery.

Millcreek Mall: Many stores in the complex are offering special holiday discounts.

Target: Their “Summer Send-Off” has many items on sale.

Value City Furniture: Calling today the “Create Your Home Labor Day Sale” with different percentages of sales based on how much money you spend.

