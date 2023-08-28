Did you feel it?

We’re talking about the earthquake last night that shook parts of northeast Ohio and northwest Pennsylvania.

Around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday, an earthquake with a reported 3.6 magnitude was felt by residents according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

Dr. Brian Zimmerman, a professor of PennWest Edinboro, said after reviewing the university’s seismograph, the earthquake was about 45 miles from Edinboro to the epicenter in Madison, Ohio.

“It was an earthquake that was large enough to be very widely felt but not an earthquake that would’ve caused any or at least not much damage,” said Dr. Zimmerman.

Scott McKenzie, a paleontology director at Mercyhurst University, said the recent earthquake is part of a rare trend.

“Last week, on Tuesday, there was a small earthquake, it was about a two point three 2.3 on the scale. Then on Thursday, there was another one and that was also a 2.3. Interestingly the one Sunday night, that one was stronger,” said McKenzie.

Dr. Zimmerman said he believes that there could be effects to come after the recent earthquake.

“There could be a few more what we call aftershocks from that earthquake. Most of those will be our earthquakes that are measured but not felt,” Dr. Zimmerman added.

When experiencing an earthquake Professor McKenzie said there are specific things people should take note of.

“You’re going to want to watch for gas leaks. You’re going to want to watch for falling objects. If you’re in a tall building, you would want to get out of that building,” said McKenzie.

Dr. Zimmerman said their seismograph recorded at least 30 seconds of activity with vibrations from the earthquake.