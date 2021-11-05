What’s the status on the city’s ARP funding?

It’s becoming the 76 million dollar question for the City of Erie…how and when will the city’s American Rescue Plan (ARP) funding be doled out.

City officials admit the process may seem slow, but say there is progress.

It was the decision not to decide that frustrated City Councilman Michael Keys. Earlier this week, council voted to table a request by Keys to spend $2.2 million in ARP Funding on Rodger Young Park.

“The citizens are getting absolutely nothing out of this. I want the citizens to have something tangible from the $76 million relief fund. We have to realize that it’s a relief fund; it’s not a slush fund for government agencies,” said Michael keys, council member, Erie City Council.

City officials tell us they still do not have final guidance from the Treasury Department regarding how to spend the ARP money. But their next move is expected to be a request for funding for housing rehab and blight remediation.

It’s part of a larger strategy in place, waiting for the federal green light.

“The strategies are based on all the planning work that we’ve been doing over the past three and a half years, understanding the needs of this community. We feel like we’re in a good place to start pulling the trigger on deploying some of these funds,” said Kathy Wyrosdick, Director of Planning and Neighborhood Resources.

After Wednesday’s vote, Councilman Keys said he hopes the city will eventually fund plans for Rodger Young Park.

The mayor says there’s still time for more ideas.

“We’ll listen to anybody. This year, I’ve met with anybody, once we knew about the ARP money even coming in, I’ve met with anybody that wanted to talk to me about ideas and I’m still open to doing that,” said Mayor Joe Schember, D, City of Erie.

As for the housing and blight money, city officials say the next step is to take their request for Redevelopment Authority funding to council. That’s expected on Nov. 17th.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists