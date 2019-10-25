Wheelchair van donated to family of four

An unexpected gift from Meadville Auto Dealer is making transportation a lot smoother for a Crawford County family.

Lou Baxter has the story of Swagger Wagon from Meadville.

“We thought we were just coming in for a commercial and woah. My mouth dropped. I literally had no words. I couldn’t express how I felt,” said

The McGill family received a surprise set of keys for a very special new van. It will change their lifestyle when it comes to getting their four-year-old son around.

“Just to be able to roll him in and do that, we won’t be late for doctors appointments anymore just because of unpacking a reloading everything together, it’s huge,” said Stephanie McGill, Ollie’s mom.

The family of four was gifted a BraunAbility Toyota Sienna Wheelchair Van from Palmiero Toyota in Meadville.

The idea for this gift was set in motion back in August by dealership owner Alison Palmiero Brady.

Thanks to support from a variety of community organizations, they made this dream come true making what the McGill’s thought would be a great name for their Halloween parade car, turn into the name of their new car.

“It’s Ollie’s little swagger wagon and I mentioned that to Alison and she said ‘oh, that’s the name of it, that’s Ollie’s van, that’s always swagger wagon,'” said Rob McGill, Ollie’s dad.

Not only was Friday’s surprises a special moment for the McGill’s, but for employees at Palmiero Toyota too.

“This family and what you see what they do going in and out, this is why we started mobility and our who family here, our whole Toyota Palmiero family is just so happy to be a part of it. It’s pretty special,” said Alison Palmiero Brady, Owner, Palmiero Toyota.

Ollie, along with his older brother Eli and their parents, are expected to make their way through the Meadville Halloween Parade showing off the new “swagger wagon.”