Wheelchair wash and tune up hosted by Wheelchairs & More

Wheelchairs & More hosting an event for clients to bring their wheelchairs, walkers and more in for a quick clean up.

Operations Manager Lisa Haines says they decided to bring this event back after not having it for a few years. On the site there was food, music and more. The event was free and Haines says people were welcome to bring their secondary pieces of equipment.

“In the past, we have worked with other organizations and have done this,” Haines said. “They haven’t done this in the last few years, so we decided to do this ourselves.”

Haines says they hope to make this an annual event.