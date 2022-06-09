(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A teen on a four-wheeler recently required medevac to UPMC Hamot after an accident in Mill Village.

The accident happened at about 5:53 p.m. on June 4. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, the 17-year-old male driver was doing a wheelie on a 2000 Bombardier ATV when his foot got caught in the rear bar of the ATV. He then slammed the ATV down to the road and fell off. He struck the asphalt.

The driver was located by emergency medical services more than 42 feet away from where the accident happened. The ATV continued traveling down Woods Road and stopped against a trailer, some 235 feet away from the accident.

Emergency responders believed the driver had serious injuries from the accident. He was transported to Mill Village Elementary School for medevac to UPMC.