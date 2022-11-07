(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — State leaders are reminding motorists about the laws regarding school buses and urging for safe driving.

The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation, the Pennsylvania State Police, and other partners, highlighted annual school bus enforcement stats in a news conference on Monday, Nov. 7. The stats were from a school bus enforcement and education initiative that was held on Oct. 19.

The good news is the initiative saw a decrease in school bus passing violations in 2022, 155 this year compared to 252 violations reported in 2021 during the same initiative. During the initiative, local and state police departments, school districts, and other transportation providers submit data about violations, a news release said. From 2020 to 2021, convictions for breaking the school bus stopping law increased from 314 to 348.

“The increase in convictions of the School Bus Stopping Law last year is just one reason why we’re reminding motorists of its importance. One incident of passing a school bus is one too many,” said Acting Deputy Secretary for Highway Administration Mike Keiser. “With additional challenges such as darkness coinciding with more of our students’ school bus ride times and the distraction of the quickly approaching holiday season, it is important that motorists remain vigilant while sharing the road with school buses and students.”

By law, motorists are required to stop at least 10 feet from the bus when approaching a school bus with its red lights flashing and stop arm extended. All motorists approaching from all directions are required to stop. The only exception, according to the news release, is when a bus is on the opposite side of a divided highway when it is clearly separated by a divider, like a concrete wall or grassy median.

“Drivers might consider the penalties if convicted of disobeying Pennsylvania’s School Bus Stopping law steep — a $250 fine, five points on your driving record and a 60-day license suspension,” said Corporal Zeina Black, permits and bus safety unit supervisor with the Pennsylvania State Police. “But even worse than these penalties, a tragedy could occur if either a driver or a student is not paying attention to their surroundings.”

The news release offered tips to students waiting for the bus: