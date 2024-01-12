Residents of Village Mobile Home Park received evacuation notices on their doors Thursday.

According to the property owner, the mobile home park will be used to expand Waldameer Amusement Park.

Meer Village LLC left the eviction notices on residents’ doors informing them that they have until the end of October to move or their manufactured homes will be considered “abandoned.”

This same notice was left on the door of each and every home in Village Mobile Home Park Thursday. The message is clear: move out by the end of October or give up all further rights and ownership.

The notices come as a surprise to some residents who said they were originally told by new ownership that they could stay for three years. Michele Wild and her husband, Harold, a Vietnam vet who suffers from COPD, have lived here for 10 years.

“Waldameer promised 10 months ago that we had three years. 10 months later he gave us an eviction notice so what happened to our three years? Where are we supposed to go? What are we supposed to do?” said Michele Wild, Village Mobile Home Pak resident.

About half of the park residents have already evacuated. Those left behind are the disabled, low-income and elderly. Those with nowhere else to go.

Meer Village LLC owns the property and member Steve Gorman said the law only requires that they give residents six months notice to evacuate. He said three years was never previously promised.

“I think maybe the words were poorly written as far as how that would transpire but we decided to provide at least nine months so that people have a little more time than the rules. It’s the summer when it’s a little bit easier to make moves,” said Steve Gorman, member of Meer Village LLC

The wilds would be willing to move just six blocks down the road to another mobile home park, but said they haven’t been able to get a permit from the town. Millcreek Township Director of Planning and Development Matthew Waldinger had this response:

“I don’t know why they feel like they’re getting pushback. There are other parks in the township that have available lots. They do have to follow our ordinances and statewide building codes so they would be responsible to get permits,” Waldinger said.

Both Gorman and Waldinger said Friday they were available to provide support for residents struggling with the process.

Wild said she went to the park management office and no one was there and when she called the township, she said she had to be patient with the permit process.