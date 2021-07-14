Where can you go swimming in the Erie area?

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The heat is here, and there’s still plenty of time for kids to enjoy summer vacation.

So, for those families that want to cool off with a day at the pool, where can they go in Erie County? Don’t worry about the research. We found out for you.

Girard Borough Community Pool — Open 1 p.m. to 7 p.m. everyday until Aug. 22nd. Admission is $5 for adults and $4 for children.

Legion Pool (Edinboro): 200 Fairway Dr. — Open every day until the Saturday before school starts. Monday through Saturday 11 a.m.-6 p.m. Sunday 12 p.m.-5 p.m. $7 per person for a day pass. Free for children under two years old with a paying adult.

Belle Valley Pool (Millcreek): 5300 Henderson Rd. — Open every day until Aug. 20th. Monday through Friday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m.-7 p.m. $4 for a general admission day pass.

Chestnut Hill Pool (Millcreek): 1001 W. 54th St. — Open every day until Aug. 20th. Monday through Friday 1 p.m.-6 p.m. Saturday 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Sunday 1 p.m.-7 p.m. $4 for a general admission day pass.

MARC Indoor/Outdoor Pools (Meadville): 800 Thurston Rd. — Summer hours: 12 p.m.-7 p.m. for the outdoor pool;1 p.m.-5 p.m. for the indoor pool until Aug. 28th. $5 general admission and $4 admission per person for groups of 25 people or more.

Warren City C.A.R. Pool (Warren): 7 Pool St. — Open 12 p.m.-5 p.m. until Aug. 15th. $5 admission for adults and seniors, non-swimmers, students and children six and under all receive discounts before 6 p.m.

Peek ‘n’ Peak Indoor/Outdoor (Clymer, N.Y.) 1405 Old Rd. — Inside pool open 8 a.m.-10 p.m. everyday; outside pool open Monday through Thursday 10 a.m.-8 p.m. and open Friday, Saturday, and Sunday 9 a.m.-8 p.m. Weekday rates (Monday through Thursday): $15 for everyone 12 and up, $10 for ages 4-11, and children 3 and under get in FREE. Weekend rates (Friday through Sunday): $25 for everyone 12 and up, $12 for ages 11 and under, and children 3 and under are still FREE.

