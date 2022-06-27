Sheetz has announced an initiative to “lower the pain at the pump.”

Effective immediately, Sheetz will reduce the price of fuel to $3.99 a gallon for Unleaded 88, and $3.49 a gallon for E85.

Here is some quick information for you before you run out to fill your tank at Sheetz.

According to the Sheetz website, the unleaded 88 is approved by the EPA for model years 2001 and newer, as well as light-duty trucks, SUV’s, and flex fuel vehicles.

The E85 contains more ethanol and is designed specifically for flex fuel vehicles. E85 contains more ethanol (51%-83%) and is not compatible with all vehicles. You are advised to check your vehicle owner’s manual before use.

In Erie, the discount is only available at 8180 Perry Highway through the July 4th holiday travel season.