Erie, Pa. (WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Parking information has been announced as downtown Erie gears up for two major events this weekend.

Trump will be rallying at the Erie Insurance Arena Saturday at 6 p.m., and the Erie SeaWolves game against the Akron RubberDucks at UPMC Park begins at 6:05 p.m.

Doors open for the Trump rally at 1 p.m., and special guest speakers will deliver remarks at 4 p.m. ahead of the rally.

The main gate at UPMC Park opens at 5 p.m. The first 1,000 fans in attendance will receive a SeaWolves short-sleeve hoodie featuring the team’s Masked Hero Wolf thanks to NAMI of Erie County.

Those attending either event are encouraged to arrive early as thousands of visitors are expected to come to Erie this weekend for the two large scale events.

Erie City Police told us Thursday they’ve had meetings all week to prepare, adding they have experience with presidents and candidates visiting town, including Trump.

Parking

The main entrance cul-de-sac at UPMC Park will be closed for event parking on Saturday, July 29, however it will be open for drop-offs.

There will not be any metered or accessible parking spaces available between French Street and the stadium entrance.

For those attending the Erie SeaWolves game at UPMC Park, parking spaces are available on the north side of East 10th Street, just south of UPMC Park.

The main garage for baseball parking is located at the corner of 10th Street and French Street. The Erie Parking Authority garage at 120 West 9th Street (near Peach Street) also will be available for baseball parking, with card payments only.

Fans attending the Erie SeaWolves game can park for free at the EMTA garage (127 East 14th Street) or at the Intermodal Transportation Center (208 E. Bayfront Parkway) and take the Cultural Loop shuttle to the game for free from 4 p.m. to midnight.

For those attending the Trump rally at the Erie Insurance Arena, the Erie Insurance parking garage located on 8th Street will be used exclusively for the Trump rally.

Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance of Saturday’s game at the UPMC Park ticket office or online at SeaWolves.com.

Click here to register up to two tickets for the Trump rally.