Learning about financial responsibility can be difficult, especially for teenagers.

But a local high school is teaching its students how to financially transition into adulthood.

This month is Financial Literacy Month and Millcreek Township School District along with the Pennsylvania Auditor General is highlighting the need for financial literacy education in PA.

Imagine getting a head start on life while still being a kid.

McDowell High School is preparing future generations with financial literacy.

McDowell tries to embed financial literacy into a lot of their classes, but one specific teacher takes the time to educate a standalone elective called personal finance.

“My class empowers the next generation of decision makers. So, we teach kids about business finance, but we teach that sometimes before we teach them about the personal finances that they need to take care of to be those business leaders,” said Carey Barzeski, personal finance & business teacher at McDowell High School.

Pennsylvania Auditor General, Tim DeFoor, joined the high school during a conference to celebrate having a basic understanding to create opportunities for students.

He said across the state, there’s a huge “want” and excitement to teach financial literacy.

“All we have to do in Pennsylvania is do it. It’s my hope that one day, financial literacy, like in other states, is taught from kindergarten to 12th grade,” said Timothy DeFoor, Pennsylvania Auditor General.

DeFoor aspires that one day there will be legislation.

“The next step is, we’re going to continue to go to school across the state, work with organizations to promote financial literacy,” DeFoor went on to say.

Barzeski told us that her students have been eager to acquire the knowledge for their future selves and their families.

These lessons have already proven to be valuable. One student has used them to make a major purchase.

“I recently bought a car, it’s a 2019 Subaru Impreza, 91,000 miles,” said Carey Pados, senior at McDowell High School. “Because of this class, what it taught me was to look for the APR rates and how much to put down so that way you don’t have a longer loan and how to make those payments smaller.”

This new car owner has advice for people her age.

“I urge you all to follow your dreams and make good decisions financially,” Pados said. “The only person that can set you up for success is yourself.”

Barzeski said that she’s teaching a class that she wishes she had while growing up