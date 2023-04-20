(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — With Tax Day 2023 now in the books, some people who haven’t received their refund yet may be wondering “Where’s my refund?” The Internal Revenue Service (IRS) has just the tool for that!

Taxpayers can now track their tax returns with the “Where’s My Refund” tool on the IRS website and the IRS2Go mobile app where the status of your refund is available within 24 hours of the IRS letting you know that they got the e-filed return.

All you need to use it is your Social Security number or Individual Taxpayer Identification number, filing status and exact amount of the refund claimed on your tax return. The tool shows one of three statuses; return received, return approved or refund sent.

According to a release, there’s no need to check the status more than once a day as statuses are updated overnight and calling the IRS will not speed the process up. Taxpayers should allow time for their bank or credit union to post the refund to their account or for it to arrive in the mail.

Most refunds are issued in fewer than 21 days, although some tax returns require more time to review which can delay a refund if the taxpayer has done any of the following:

Filed their return on paper

Is expecting a refund from an amended return. Find processing times of amended returns with “Where’s My Amended Return?”

Filed an injured spouse claim

Attached an ITIN application to their refund claim. Taxpayers can review Topic No. 857, Individual Taxpayer Identification Number, for details