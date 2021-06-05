Whippy Dip 2 opens for business on West 12th Street

One of Erie’s most popular ice cream stand comes to Millcreek Township.

Whippy Dip 2 officially opened for business on West 12th Street.

People can expect to satisfy their sweet tooth with the same iconic flavors as they would at the original location on Chestnut Street.

According to the manager, people are still lining up even days into the opening.

“It’s been pretty steady. It’s been a little overwhelming because we have a lot of new staff, but it’s been pretty steady I would say,” said Brian Huya, Manager of Whippy Dip 2.

Employees are still needed and anyone interested in applying can go to either Whippy Dip location to fill out an application.