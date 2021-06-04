Whippy Dip II open for business at 12th Street location

One of Erie’s most popular ice cream stands comes to Millcreek Township.

Whippy Dip II officially opened for business on West 12th Street.

Folks can expect to satisfy their sweet tooth with the same iconic flavors as they would at the original location on Chestnut Street.

Only three days into the opening, the manager says people are lining up.

“It’s been pretty steady. It’s been a little overwhelming because we have a lot of new staff, but it’s been pretty steady I would say.” said Brian Huya.

Employees are still needed and anyone interested in applying can go to either location and fill out an application.