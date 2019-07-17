Whisper in the Country food truck festival aims to boost local businesses

The rain didn’t keep customers away from Greene Township’s first ever Whisper in the Country.

The food truck festival with live entertainment aims to give businesses a boost during Roar on the Shore. Proceeds from the event will benefit Greene Township’s Park and Recreation Department for maintenance and future project funds.

Event organizer said a whisper is louder than a roar, and building a community starts with more local events.

“If you want to build an actual community, while outside groups coming in is great, so many businesses got shut down in Erie. So many vendors have nowhere to go. The local economy…the small businesses are the backbone of your economy,” said Rich Konkol, event coordinator.

The event will run until Saturday evening, from 12 p.m. to 8 p.m. each day.