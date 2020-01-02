Whistleblower and attorney to break news on two NY Child Victims Act cases in the Diocese of Buffalo; one involving Bishop who allegedly continued coverup from Erie

BUFFALO, NY. Thursday, January 2, 2020 – When the Diocese of Buffalo and Bishop Richard Malone published an incomplete list of abuser priests in March 2018, they left out the timing and nature of alleged abuse, thus constraining this community from knowing Fr. Gerard Smyczynski’s propensity to abuse children.

It is alleged that Bishop Donald Trautman concealed this information by two specific actions in his capacity as Vicar General of the Buffalo Diocese in such a way as to cause harm to an innocent child. This represents a pattern of coverup that Trautman then carried across state lines when he subsequently became Bishop of Erie.

In a second case, Fr. Richard Reina is alleged to have sexually abused a minor child while he was a priest at Holy Cross Church in Buffalo. Reina went on to spend multiple years forming future priests in seminary work and is presently serving Christ the King Church in Snyder, NY. It is incumbent on the Dioceses of Buffalo and Erie that they encourage priest witnesses to cooperate in these cases.

A discussion of allegations of abuse and alleged coverup is planned for January 2, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. on the sidewalk outside of St. Joseph Cathedral located at 50 Franklin Street, Buffalo, New York 14202.

This is a breaking story. JET 24/FOX 66 will continue to update you as this story develops.