White House recognizes Erie Downtown Development Corporation for taking advantage of opportunity zones

With eyes set on looking to help build opportunity in communities through out the country, leaders in Washington D.C. are pointing to Erie as an example of how to do it.

Here is a look at what this means and how one local organization is reaping the benefits.

The White House has just released a report called The Impact of Opportunity Zones: An Initial Assessment.

While the report is new, what isn’t new is how Erie is already benefiting from the program.

The city of Erie is in the national spotlight once again, this time for demonstrating how opportunity zones can work.

One group that is continuing to take advantage of the zones is the Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

“We have 12 real estate projects that are located in opportunity zones. They’re giving a tax incentive to invest in these projects so these projects are more attractive than what you would find in other areas and that’s important because traditionally we haven’t had those hot investments that you would find that are just booming,” said John Persinger, CEO of Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Opportunity zones were created nationally through the tax cuts and jobs act of 2017. This provides certain investments in lower income areas with significant tax advantages.

“We have been fortunate enough that we have had great support from the administration and other’s in a bi-partisan fashion around the country to highlight these projects and attract the additional money that we need,” said Persinger.

The EDDC explained how you can see the vision of opportunity zones coming to life downtown.

“There are some cranes up in the air. Fifth street is closed down for construction so it is really an amazing thing to see that life and vibrancy in downtown Erie,” said Matt Wachter, Vice President, Finance and Development.

According to the EDDC, the creation of a culinary arts district, which will feature a food hall, is one of the main reasons the organizations was asked to visit the White House.

Other projects that the EDDC is currently working on include the Deluca Building as well as apartments above the food hall on North Park Row.