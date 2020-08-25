White House recognizing work being done within Erie opportunity zones

The White House is recognizing work being done within opportunity zones, specifically highlighting Erie.

Opportunity zones were created nationally through the Tax Cuts and Jobs Act of 2017, allowing certain investments in lower income areas to have tax advantages.

The Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) has taken advantage of this by acquiring 12 properties within three blocks in the downtown corridor.

“These projects are more attractive than what you would find in other areas and that’s important because traditionally we haven’t had those hot investments that you would find that are just booming. The government has stepped in here, with this tax incentive, by leveling the playing field by allowing us to provide this incentive and attract initial investment,” said John Persinger, CEO, EDDC.

Construction is underway for some of these projects. The EDDC says the hope is to have the food hall open next summer.