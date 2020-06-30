White requests reconsideration for bond

The woman accused in a fatal stabbing is asking the courts to reconsider her request for bond.

Sixty-seven-year-old Delores White has been accused in the fatal stabbing of her daughter’s boyfriend, 35-year-old Khalil Reynolds back on April 14.

White, who is claiming self-defense appeared before Erie County Judge Marshall Piccinini on Monday for a hearing on her bond request

According to her lawyer, Eric Hackwelder, bond is not common in first degree murder cases, however it has happened before in case of Derrick Feidler.

Hackwelder believes these cases are similar and that Whites’ case is also favorable for bond.

“We believe we put enough evidence that this was an isolated incident and there wasn’t a prima facie case that this could go to a first degree murder conviction. we believe it was warranted in this case,” said Eric Hackwelder, Sebald, Hackwelder & Knox.

Hackwelder plans on filing a “reconsideration” with more facts between the two cases.