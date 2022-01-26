Who is to pay the bill for the Erie Coke clean up?

The latest investigation at Erie Coke along with the clean up will be expensive.

This raises the question however, who is paying the bill?

Here is the latest on the story we reported on January 25th.

The State Department of Environmental Protection has announced a new investigation as part of the Hazardous Sites Clean-Up Act.

That gives the DEP the ability to force those responsible for the contamination to either do clean-up or repay any public funds spent on the site.

“We’re still really early in the process of reaching out to those responsible parties, but this investigation will definitely go a long way in helping us determine the liable parties,” said Tom Decker from the PA Department of Environmental Protection.

