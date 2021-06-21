Who takes responsibility for the trees that fall during severe weather?

The City of Erie arborist said that she thinks the main cause of the trees that fell was strongly the gust of winds during the storm.

Though the tree that fell was located in the right away, the tree is still the homeowners property.

“If a tree for example fell the other way and fell across the side, the city would be responsible to clear the sidewalk because that’s considered public way where the pedestrians have the right away. But from the property lines into the yard, the property owner is actually responsible for that and we can only help with trees in the public right of way,” said Sarah Peelman, City of Erie Arborist Sustainability Coordinator.

Peelman said that she doesn’t think the specific tree that fell into the home was on the waiting list to be removed.

