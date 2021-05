Fans of Meadville’s Whole Darn Thing have been waiting patiently for it’s new Edinboro location to open.

The word is, the sub shop plans to open on Friday, May 14th, according to its Facebook page.

The Whole Darn Thing is conducting job interviews at both it’s Meadville and new Edinboro locations this Saturday.

The popular sandwich shop is going to occupy the former Lakeside Bagel on Plum Street in the Boro.