Whole Foods and Erie Arts and Culture reveals mural on West 26th Street

Driving down West 26th Street, you might notice a new mural with a message of social justice.

In August, Whole Foods Co-op, a natural food grocery store partnered with Erie Arts and Culture Chroma Guild to create a mural.

A team of artists was selected and they worked together to make a mural to represent the co-ops support for food accessibility initiatives.

Today the mural was revealed with a ceremony. The whole foods co-op board president said that the mural demonstrates the intersection of food access and social justice.

“A deep commitment to social justice. Shine and be able to give them some work,” said Cole Schenley, Board President, Whole Foods Cooperative.

The board president also added that the Whole Foods Co-op will be implementing a food and nutrition service program for mothers to help them feed their families.