Whole Foods Co-Op hosting glass drop off

Hundreds of people dropped off glass this afternoon at the Whole Foods Co-Op.

Bayfront Glass collected wine bottles, beer bottles, and jars, which gives people an alternative way to recycle. The drop off was free and Bayfront Glass accepted all colors of glass and unwanted containers to help keep the environment clean. Once sorted, Bayfront Glass will warehouse and stockpile the glass for manufacturers.

“It’s infintely recyclable, it’s not like plastic or paper, where as you recycle it, it breaks down,” said John Nowakowski, Co-Owner of Bayfront Glass. “You can keep melting it and melting it and making new containers out of it and it lasts.”

The next glass drop off will take place in Washington Township