Whole Foods Co-Op looking at downtown Erie for possible second location

Finding a store to buy fresh produce and other groceries downtown can be an act of futility.

In cities, they’re known as food deserts and the Erie Whole Foods Co-Op may be looking to create an oasis on North Park Row.

The store is currently thinking over a second location for the member-owned organization that would make buying groceries easier downtown.

They are working with the Erie Downtown Development Corporation to figure out a way to get it done in one of their spaces, but are still working through the process.

“I think we’re getting pretty close to getting an answer from the board on a decision. The EDDC wants us to get up and running around October, which is a pretty aggressive timeline, so sometime in the fall or spring, if we get a yes in May.” said LeAnna Nieratko, General Manager.

The Whole Foods Co-Op currently operates on West 26th Street.