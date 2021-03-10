Whole Foods could be coming to downtown

Erie’s Whole Foods Co-Op is in talks with the Erie Downtown Development Corporation (EDDC) about a possible second opening of the Co-Op in one of EDDC’s properties in downtown Erie.

The Whole Food’s Cooperative may bring a full-service grocery store to people in the City of Erie.

If the plan moves ahead, the Co-Op would be located in the 8,000 square foot Flagship City Public Market along North Park Row.

The CEO of the EDDC John Persinger says this move would represent a substantial change for the downtown neighborhood.

“The Co-Op has been a great member of the community for more than 40-years. Building out the market, we wanted a community organization that understands the community, that knows the community. So we’ve have had a number of discussions, nothing has been finalized, but we look forward to working out the details and hopefully welcoming the Co-Op to a second location downtown,” said John Persinger, CEO, Erie Downtown Development Corporation.

Construction of the project is expected to be completed by the summer.