It’s the 78th anniversary of D-Day. One former Erie school teacher shared her father’s story of serving in World War II.

Here is more about the significance of D-Day from Erie County Veterans Memorial Park.

At Glenwood Park Avenue you can see the World War II memorial. Thousands of Pennsylvania residents served in the war and remember D-Day.

The Erie community remembers and honors those who served in World War II.

On D-Day June 6, 1944, thousands of U.S. Troops stormed the beaches of Normandy, France.

A former Erie school teacher and author shared the experiences of her father who was a World War II veteran.

“When you think about D-Day, you think about the ordinary men and women who risked their lives for our country’s freedom,” said Yvonne Caputo, Author and Daughter of World War II Veteran.

Caputo said it is important for families and communities to honor local veterans and learn about the history of D-Day.

“What I would love to see is more attention to World War II being paid in schools,” said Caputo.

“The numbers are dwindling by the day, and there’s just so much out there to learn from these men and women. They went through some tough times, they went through war, but then they came home and raised a family, and they went to work,” said Joe Benacci, Director of Erie County Veterans Affairs. “So there’s a reason we call them the greatest generation, but that generation’s almost gone now.”

Bennaci has a message for community members who want to learn more about D-Day.

“If you see a World War II vet — they’re still out there — thank them for their service,” said Bennaci. “If they’re willing, talk to them. Sometimes they do like to share their stories.”