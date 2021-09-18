Why Fall begins this Wednesday

Many people consider Labor Day as the end of the Summer, as vacation season ends and schools open again. The routine returns, but Summer actually lasts into September, however, Fall is right around the corner. The Autumnal Equinox occurs this coming Wednesday. Equal day and night occur at the Equator hence the term “Equinox”. The Autumnal Equinox is the exact moment in time when the sun’s direct rays are over the Equator.

Autumnal Equinox

Don’t fret! Erie can still have great weather this time of year, but there is a downside. Have you noticed the daylight getting shorter? Erie will continue to lose daylight until the Winter Solstice in December. The earliest sunset of year is 4:50 PM on that day!