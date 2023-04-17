Some people are scrambling to file their taxes before the midnight deadline on Tuesday, April 18, but have you ever wondered why the due date isn’t always April 15?

Emancipation Day is the day that recognizes the signing of the Emancipation Act by President Abraham Lincoln on April 16, 1862.

Chris Magoc, history professor at Mercyhurst University, said this set the stage for the full Emancipation Proclamation at the start of the following year.

“For decades, slavery in the nation’s capital in the seat of the greatest democracy on Earth was a national shame. Abolitions had been agitating severely with increasing ferocity,” Magoc added.

The deadline to file taxes is usually the day before Emancipation Day, but because it was during a weekend, it’s being recognized and observed Monday, April 17. The federal income tax deadline to file taxes is April 18 at midnight.

With Emancipation Day delaying the tax due date, one financial advisor said there are still moves to make to benefit your finances.

“They can still contribute to their IRAs for 2022, which means they can contribute to a Roth IRA or a traditional IRA up until they file their taxes,” said Roland Kljunich, president of Roland Financial Wealth Management.

Kljunich explained that if you’re really in a pinch, one option is to file online.

“If you’re kind of last minute here and don’t have much time, you can always do it online, print everything off and then get it mailed tomorrow before the deadline,” Kljunich added.

“I think it’s important for us to think of this as more than just a trick of the calendar and a movement one way or the other on the calendar in terms of tax day. It’s important and should be recognized as such as a singular expression of our celebration, our love and affection for human freedom,” Magcoc said.

Again, if you’re in a last-minute pinch, there are still plenty of options to file.