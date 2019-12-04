Why its important to think local when giving back

It’s Giving Tuesday, making it a great day to think about some local nonprofits.

JET 24’s New weekend anchor Brian Wilk reports from the studio with a look at why some say it’s important to think local when giving back.

Most of us have heard of Make-A-Wish, the Salvation Army, and the Red Cross, but when looking to give back you may want to think of some local organizations that could use your support.

It’s a day all about giving back, but it is also important to think about where those dollars are going.

“If you give back, you will receive it back in some form. So why not help a family or why not help an organization, such as the Booker T. Washington Center, that is on the front line everyday of serving the under served population,” said Shantel Hilliard, Executive Director, Booker T. Washington Center.

Within Erie County there are nearly 400 nonprofits you could give back to.

“There’s great work being done internationally and nationally. Those are things that if you’re passionate about that you should support, but we clearly think Erie is important. It’s our hometown. You only have one of them and we think people should help their local hometown,” said Mike Batchelor, Erie Community Foundation.

If you’re looking for a charity to give back to the community, one way to pick one is just through your everyday life.

“You might listen to WQLN, or you might have enjoyed a play, or you might have gone to a doctors appointment, picked up your kids from a school; these are all nonprofits and they all help make our community better,” said Batchelor.

Organizers at the Booker T. Washington Center explain that another benefit of giving to the local community is that you can make a visit and see how a donation can make a difference.

“Making sure you and understand what their programs and services are, how they operate, who’s in charge, and so forth and so on. You want to be able to be able go out, visit the organization, make sure you’re comfortable giving to that local organization and if you want your dollar to be stressed on a specific thing, you need to stress that,” said Hilliard.

Below is a list of nonprofits you can find in Erie County: