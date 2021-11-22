Why retail experts are saying expect to pay more for your Christmas tree this year

Retail experts are saying that you should expect to pay more for your Christmas tree this year for both real and artificial trees.

The hike in cost could be up between 10% and 30% and choices will be thin as well.

Several factors are causing these increases.

Fewer trees were planted after the economic recession in 2009 with trees taking 10 years to mature.

Shipments are also delayed because of the supply chain issues. There are also fewer truck drivers.

All of these issues have cut the supply of trees down to less than half of what is normally available at some locations.

