The heavy winds in our area caused for some frightening moments in Lake City on this Halloween night.

Crews from Lake City Fire Company responded to the 9000 block of West Lake Rd shortly after 9:00pm tonight for reports of a tree down across both lanes of the road.

Reports from the scene indicate no injuries was reported but the tree brought down some utility lines and kept crews busy clearing it away.

Wind gusts exceeding 40 MPH repeatedly whipped throughout Erie County