Widget Kids Zone at the Millcreek Mall reopens with new additions

After being closed down for over a year due to the pandemic, the Widget Kids Zone at the Millcreek Mall is now open with some new additions.

Some kid favorites were there for the grand re-opening including Peppa the Pig, Superman, and even Captain America.

While the play area was closed, crews were busy putting in a new train.

“During that time we took the opportunity to spruce it up a little bit and put some new elements in it. We’re super excited to get back into the community and we can do events again and really get up and be with our members, and that’s really what the play area represents is just our ability to engage with the community and we’re excited to be back at it,” said Michael Williams, Marketing Manager at Widget Financial.

The Kids Zone is located near customer service in the center court at the mall.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list