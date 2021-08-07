Widget kids zone reopens at the Millcreek Mall

The Widget Kids Zone reopened on Saturday August 7th at the Millcreek Mall after being closed down for over a year.

Kids also got the chance to meet Peppa the Pig, Superman and Captain America.

While the play area was closed down, it received new additions including a train with more accessible options.

“During that time we took the opportunity to spruce it up a little bit, put some new elements in it, and we’re super excited to get back into community. We can do an event again really get up and be with our members, and that’s really what the play area represents is just our ability to engage with the community, and we’re excited to be back at it,” said Michael Williams, Marketing Manager at Widget Financial.

The play area is located near customer service in the center court at the mall.

