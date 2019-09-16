Wife confirms Roar on the Shore director died of insect bites

Dana Pontillo has confirmed to Action News that her late husband, Roar on the Shore Executive Director Ralph Pontillo died of an allergic reaction to insect bites he sustained in Florida.

She received that information directly from the medical examiner’s office in Florida.

Pontillo was working outdoors at his Florida residence when he was bitten.

Work is still underway to determine the future of Roar on the Shore and who would fill the leadership gap due to Pontillo’s passing.

A memorial ride is also being planned. Riders are invited to gather in the parking lot of Presque Isle Downs and Casino beginning at 8:00am with kickstands going up at 9:00am. The ride will then follow the Roar on the Shore parade route, but it will stop at St. Peter Cathedral for a 10:00am mass.