It has been a long few weeks for the family of Cathedral Prep Head Football Coach Mike Mischler.

The sister of the coach needed a new kidney. The news then arrived that the best match for said kidney may just be the coach’s own wife Mary.

Here is more on the powerful story of family love.

Debbie Tinsman has been battling kidney failure for the last 10 years.

The sister of Prep Football Coach Mike Mischler knew the day would come when she would need a new kidney.

What Tinsman did not know is that the nearest likely match would turn out to be the coaches wife Mary.

Mary did not hesitate to volunteer to help someone she considered not only a sister-in-law, but a big sister.

Both women and their family members headed to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center on Valentine’s Day with a mission of love to save Debbie’s life.

“Mary has a heart of gold and she touched me more than anyone else in my life. She has literally saved my life and has given me a whole new chance and I was beyond grateful to her,” said Debbie Tinsman, Kidney recipient.

For Mary Mischler, it wasn’t a question of overcoming fear as much as embracing the love of family and the power of prayer and positive thought.

“This just seemed right and of course I would do anything for Debbie, and vise versa. I don’t think we had a moment of hesitation, we just believed in God’s plan and the beautiful transplant center,” said Mary Mischler, Kidney Donor.

When coach saw the determination in his wife, he was convinced as well.

“As a husband you want to protect your wife, but it was something in her heart, something she wanted to do. It was something without hesitation and with joy in her heart for Debbie,” said Coach Mike Mischler, Husband and Brother.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

So far so good for both women. Debbie is recovering in Cincinnati, and Mike and Mary are in Erie.