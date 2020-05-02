WiFi reach expanded to all Erie County Public Library locations

Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper, in a partnership with Erick Friedman, the director of IT for Erie County, and the Erie County Public Library have announced the expansion of the reach of WiFi networks at all locations of the Erie County Public Library, according to a news release by the county.

This will increase residents’ accessibility to the Internet at a time when Erie County residents are in most need of WiFi.

The WiFi network at each location is now able to be accessed from anywhere in the library’s parking lot or within approximately 100 feet from the buildings.

According to County Executive Dahlkemper, social distancing of at least six feet as well as wearing a mask will be enforced at the library locations.