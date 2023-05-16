The dry weather over the past week and a half has dried up the brush around the region. This has increased the threat of wild fires to the moderate range according to the DCNR. Use caution when burning any outdoor brush today, especially this afternoon when the winds will pick up to 20-25 mph at times. Very little rain expected over the next few days. The threat may rise into the high range by the end of the week.
