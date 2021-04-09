Wildfire along Cobham Hill Road in Warren County currently 30% contained; crews to resume Saturday

Crews continue to battle the wildfire burning in parts of Warren County.

According to the Public Information Officer with the Incident Management Team, the fire near Cobham Hill Road is nearly 30% contained.

The fire started around 12:30 p.m. Thursday afternoon and burned parts of the Allegheny National Forest.

On Friday, firefighters put out hot spots and took down hazard trees.

The weather helping crews to get more of the fire under control.

Crews are being called in for the night and will head out tomorrow to keep battling the fire.