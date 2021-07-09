Wildlife experts speak on local cases of bird diseases in Erie and Crawford County

A deadly bird disease has moved into Northwest Pennsylvania and wildlife experts need your help to stop it from spreading.

The Tamarack Wildlife Center reports two cases of bird disease locally, one in Crawford County and the other in Erie County.

A wildlife expert from the center says the disease is showing up in blue jays, starlings, American robins, and a few others.

According to Carol Holmgren, Executive Director of Tamarack Wildlife Center, the symptoms include:

Swollen or crusty eyes

Neurologic symptoms of stumbling or inability to stand

In order to stop the spread, Holmgren is advising people to take down their bird feeders.

“Because we don’t know what this is or how it’s being spread, taking down bird feeders or bird baths throughout Pennsylvania is advised.” Holmgren said.

Holmgren says if you see a dead bird on the ground, be cautious.

“We would recommend to, without touching it, get it into two layers of bags, so double bag it and put it into the trash.” Holmgren said.

With a lot of possible diseases circulating, some residents may not know much about this mysterious disease.

“There’s usually something going on, but I’m sure they’ll figure it out eventually. We just have to take the time and don’t worry about it.” said Howard Miller.

Holmgren says researchers don’t know if this disease can impact humans. Holmgren is suggesting to use your good sense if you do see a dead bird on the ground.

