Wildwood Pizza evaluates damage

Just 24 hours after the fire John’s Wildwood Pizza evaluates the damage.

According to the fire department, they received the call early Thursday evening. Firefighters were able to get the fire under control quickly.

Inspectors say the fire started in the rotary pizza oven then travelling into the duct work and spreading to the ceiling.

Inspectors have started to asses the damage.

The owner of the restaurant further explained his gratitude towards the work of the first responders.

“Last night was unbelievable. From the support of the fire department, I had one of the captains talking me off the ledge and saying this is okay, it was very calming, John Bellucci Owner, John’s Wildwood Pizza.” Then today, everywhere I have gone people are like how can I help, what can I do, which is amazing.”

Most of the damage was contained to the first floor and there were no injuries.