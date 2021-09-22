Wilkins Road residents continue fight of property off the market by Erie International Airport

The FAA says the Erie International Airport cannot sell 20 acres of land for residential development.

They say the land by Wilkins Road was bought with a federal grant for noise compatibility.

This makes the Erie Regional Airport Authority’s proposal to sell the property to a developer for residential use not in compliance with the FAA.

Wilkins Road residents say Erie International Airport Director Derek Martin put it on sale with the intent of selling it as residential property.

“This is in the FAAs hands, we petitioned the FAA. The FAA said we are right, this property cannot be developed for residential use. Right now, we are here to tell the board that they have to end this relationship with this developer.” said Annette Mossburg.

Martin says the proposal is currently in a “Wait and see” stage.

