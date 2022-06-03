One local gun store owner said when politicians talk about gun control, he sees a spike in sales.

Following a series of deadly mass shootings nationwide, President Joe Biden is making a push for stricter gun laws.

The owner of Bob’s Gun Shop & Indoor Shooting Range in McKean said more laws will not stop gun violence. He said a lot of people are simply buying a gun because the government may take them away.

“When they discuss gun control intelligently, no we do not. When they talk about confiscation and making them illegal, that type of thing we absolutely do,” said Bob McDowell, Owner of Bob’s Gun Shop & Indoor Shooting Range.

McDowell added most people that buy guns will never even fire them.