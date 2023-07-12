Image courtesy of NOAA

Space activity tonight will affect the Earth’s atmosphere. This will allow the development of the Aurora Borealis. This light show will be most prominent in northern Canada and Alaska. However, there is a chance that the northern lower 48 states will see it as well. Pennsylvania is probably on the southern fringe, though that possibility is at best 20%. The weather, locally, tonight may also hinder your ability to see this as some decent cloudiness is expected, along with possible showers. Though the threat is fairly small, there may be some disruptions of TV (mainly satellite TV) and cell service due to this event.