Will the rising gas prices sway incoming travelers from visiting Erie?

Matt Mathias caught up with some businesses in the hospitality industry to see if they are worried about tourism this summer.

Traveling might be a tough commodity for some households over the next several months. Local businesses shared with us their vision of prices impacting travel.

Erie is always a popular area for people to take a staycation. With Presque Isle and Lake Erie in our backyard, local beach trips are easy and affordable.

But as the price of gasoline continues to rise above comfort levels, will the area see a downward trend in tourism and business? The president of VisitErie seems to think the opposite.

“Compared to $5 per gallon, compared to last year around $3 or less, you’re looking at $40 or less, more in gas. We don’t believe that will discourage anyone from taking a vacation when they realize that we’re talking a very minimal increase,” said John Oliver, president & CEO, VisitErie.

Oliver added that their goal is to not only to attract to Erie, but also for them to move around. He also said that while gas prices are high, he feels that only a shortage in supply may deter tourism, which isn’t the issue we’re facing.

Although gas prices are high, being in the middle of three large markets such as Buffalo, Pittsburgh, and Cleveland has its advantages over long distance travel.

“Fortunately we’re near major cities, so we think a lot of people will actually maybe stay more local and travel from Cleveland, Pittsburgh, Buffalo and so forth, and maybe substitute that for the very expensive plane tickets, and flying to Florida, and other places. We’re not sure which way it’s really going to go, but we think that people will stay closer to home,” said Chris Scott, vice president, Scott Enterprises.

“Presque Isle is still a huge draw. Plus we have Waldameer, we have Splash Lagoon, we have great restaurants, we have Rita’s, so those are things that those places don’t have. I think people are still going to come here, they’re going to bring their children here, and they’re going to stay locally here in Erie,” said Vicke Marz, keeper and owner, Victoria Inn.

Regardless of the prices at the pump, local tourism hot spots seem optimistic.