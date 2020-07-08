Will schools reopen in the fall? Parents react

The pressure is on for governors to reopen schools this fall. This comes after President Trump announcing schools must reopen on Tuesday.

The families we spoke to say that it’s a tricky topic, while some say it’s important for their kids to get back to the classroom. Some say this could create a financial burden.

The fall school year is just right around the corner.

Damon Finazzo, president of the Erie Catholic School system says he’s happy with the enrollment numbers.

“Our retention rate is high, and I think a lot of that has to do with the fact how well we handled the last quarter of this past school year,” Damon Finazzo, president of the Erie Catholic School systems.

More than 1,800 students of Erie Catholic Schools are expected to hit the back come August, but the idea of coronavirus cases still on the rise leaves some parents questioning other schooling options.

“We would totally just direct ourselves to the cyber school because we don’t want them around other students if the masks are mandatory or not. We don’t know what the guidelines will be come this fall,” Ashleigh Calkins, a Fort LeBoeuf parent.

Most schools are looking into hybrid plans, which would allow for students to work from home if the county would re-enter in the red phase.

Some parents say that pandemic has caused some economic hardship especially leaving them with no choice other than to stay at home with their kids.

“I have two kids. I have my two-year-old and my six-year-old. I don’t have anything to do with them right now. I don’t have daycare. I don’t have anybody to watch them. I’m not able to come back.,” said Arnela Abdic, an Erie School District parent.

The pandemic is leaving some parents to look at the bigger picture.

“At the end of the day, as long as my family is happy and healthy, that’s really the only thing that matters to me,” said Arnela Abdic.

The Erie School District held a forum today on options for students return come fall. Parents will take part in a survey later this month.