The clock is running down to get presents to loved ones in time for Christmas Day.

For those in the shipping business, Monday was expected to be the busiest day of the season.

Customers that are shipping holiday packages say the process has been quick and easy so far. The UPS store manager in Erie shared tips on how to ensure timely deliveries.

Monday, Dec. 19 is known as the busiest shipping day of the year, and the manager of the UPS store on West 38th Street said the sooner people send off their packages the better.

“A lot of people sometimes wait until the last minute and then they’re frustrated because they have to pay extra to get it there. So I do encourage people to get here as soon as possible,” said Chris Fanzini, manager, The UPS Store.

Fanzini said the last day to ship packages is dependent on the location.

“The absolute last day to ship might be either the (December) 22nd or the 23rd depending on if that location has a Saturday, the 24th, delivery. So I would say probably the 22nd to be safe,” said Fanzini.

Amid the busy rush, customers told us their experience so far with shipping.

“It’s fairly easy. I come here usually to drop a few packages off, we’re pretty lowkey with the holidays as it is, so it’s low stress,” said Mark Detter, shipping packages.

“I didn’t know it was going to be this packed in here now for just one little gift,” said Tywrine Johnson, shipping packages.

“Just have everything ready, it’s easy peasy,” said Mark Hillkirk, shipping packages.

The manager of the store says there are a few easy steps that people can do to speed up their holiday shipping process.

“They can have the address written on the package. We make a shipping label, but if they have the address written down instead of having to read it to us, if they have it written down it makes it go a little faster. We do offer packaging if they don’t have it packaged, but if they do, try to have it written down. As long as it’s legible, easy for us to read, we’ll be able to process it faster,” said Fanzini.

Again, the manager of the store says the sooner people ship their packages, the better.